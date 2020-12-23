  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Lodi News

LODI (CBS13) — An early morning house fire in Lodi has claimed the life of two people, authorities say.

The fire was first reported a little before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home along Debbie Lane.

Firefighters got to the scene and found a single-story home on fire. A search for victims began after firefighters got a report of two people possibly trapped inside.

Heavy smoke, coupled with an accumulation of stuff inside the home complicated the fire fight and rescue effort.

Lodi Fire says it took around 15-20 minutes to find the victims. Once they were found, firefighters pulled them out immediately and began resuscitation efforts.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say. The second person was transported from the scene but later died at a nearby hospital.

Both victims suffered from smoke inhalation and burn injuries, firefighters noted.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply