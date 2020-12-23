LODI (CBS13) — An early morning house fire in Lodi has claimed the life of two people, authorities say.

The fire was first reported a little before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home along Debbie Lane.

Firefighters got to the scene and found a single-story home on fire. A search for victims began after firefighters got a report of two people possibly trapped inside.

2 confirmed dead after overnight house fire in 2100 block of Debbie Lane. Neighbors say the elderly couple lived there for years. Their dog also died in blaze. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Oudn5pxApx — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 23, 2020

Heavy smoke, coupled with an accumulation of stuff inside the home complicated the fire fight and rescue effort.

Lodi Fire says it took around 15-20 minutes to find the victims. Once they were found, firefighters pulled them out immediately and began resuscitation efforts.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say. The second person was transported from the scene but later died at a nearby hospital.

Both victims suffered from smoke inhalation and burn injuries, firefighters noted.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.