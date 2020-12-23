  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
DAVIS (CBS13) — Firefighters are crediting smoke detectors with saving a Davis family’s lives after an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

The Davis Fire Department says firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Belhaven Place, near Slide Hill Park, just before 5 a.m. and found flames coming from the front and side of a single-story home.

A neighboring home was also impacted by the flames, prompting firefighters to call for a second-alarm response. Crews from Woodland, West Sacramento and UC Davis responded to help.

Firefighters say four people and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were awoken by a fire alarm. Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation, but it appears to have originated in the kitchen area of the house.

A neighboring home also suffered minor exterior damage in the incident.

