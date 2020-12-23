STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton salon was cited for violating health orders Wednesday.

Police representing the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology cited the owner of Pomp Salon and two stylists Wednesday.

The owner Dino Ballin told CBS13 they’ve been operating since August. They are aware they’re violating the health order but say they need to make a living. Ballin does not plan to close.

Stockton is currently under the state’s stay-at-home order, which prohibits salons and barbershops from operating. The increased restrictions come as the region’s hospitals are overloaded with coronavirus patients. As of Wednesday, the region’s ICU capacity remained at 0%.

The order could be lifted for the San Joaquin Valley region by Dec. 28, meaning salons could reopen, but Gov. Gavin Newsom said he may extend the order.

CBS13 spoke to Ballin in August when stylists at his salon were operating inside, despite the state’s order prohibiting all indoor operations.

“My stylists needed to get back to work they’ve been out of work five months of this year, and they’re failing and struggling financially,” Ballin said.

Ballin helped start the movement Open Safe California. In August he said he had to pay $175,000 in back-rent after being closed for five months. Hundreds of salons joined the movement, defying the state health order, and opening operations inside.

“The State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology has sent out threatening letters that they may revoke licenses, they may impose fees and everyone here is risking that today so they can feed their kids,” said Ballin.