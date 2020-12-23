OAKDALE (CBS13) – A Stockton teacher arrested on Wednesday is accused of being an accessory after the fact in the shooting death of 39-year-old Katrina Allen in Oakdale in September, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Nikkole Scruggs, 30, was arrested at around 10 a.m. at her home in Oakdale and booked into the county jail.

Oakdale resident Stephen Frederick, 28, was arrested back in November under suspicion of being the shooter in Allen’s killing.

Scruggs is accused of providing shelter and transportation, in addition to hiding evidence, to help Frederick evade arrest, authorities said.

Detectives believe Frederick shot 39-year-old Katrina Allen on September 26. Oakdale police officers were called to the Oak Valley Hospital the night Allen was admitted with a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.

The next morning, Stanislaus County detectives learned she had been shot in the 2300 block of Twildo Road.

Scruggs is a teacher at Edison High School in nearby Stockton. The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to get a bail enhancement of $25,000.

The investigation into Allen’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.