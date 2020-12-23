Stockton Teacher Accused Of Being Accessory In September Killing Of Katrina Allen In OakdaleThe Stanislaus County Sheriff's office says Scruggs helped murder suspect Stephen Frederick by driving him around and allowing him to hide out at her home.

Arrest Made In Killings Of Lodi Area Couple, James And Mary ReiswigAn arrest has been made in a double homicide investigation in Lodi after two people were found dead inside a home, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

'Cancer Doesn't Stop Because COVID Is Here': Dad Travels World As Bone Marrow CourierScott MacGregor will be sleeping in a camper outside his house during part of the holidays. He isn't in the dog house. He's doing it to keep his family safe.

Truckee Asking Vacation Rentals To Cancel Reservations During Stay-At-Home OrderTruckee has issued a new ordinance warning all rental property owners that permits could be revoked if their properties are used inappropriately during the stay-at-home order.