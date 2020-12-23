TRUCKEE (CBS13) – One winter hotspot is asking visitors to stay away.

Truckee has issued a new ordinance warning all rental property owners that permits could be revoked if their properties are used inappropriately during the stay-at-home order.

“We’ve been at home since March, and the only thing we’ve done is come here,” Rob Noravian said.

Noravian owns a second home in the Truckee area and spent several winters there and this year’s no different.

“Technically you are supposed to be sheltering at home,” Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad said.

Klovstad says some visitors are violating COVID-19 guidelines, forcing Truckee to take enforcement a step further.

READ ALSO: Placer, El Dorado County Leaders Ask Airbnb To Stop Rentals During Stay-At-Home Order

“This is an ordinance to try to make sure that everyone understands how to visit Truckee responsibly,” Klovstad said. “The only people that are supposed to be renting to travelers are for quarantine purposes or a traveling nurse. If it is shown that that rental was not justified then we will give them their first warning.”

The city may also issue a fine of up to $1,000.

“If they’ve violated this ordinance three times within a 12-month period, we have the right to revoke their permit,” Klovstad said.

Klovstad says these rules apply to major rental companies like Airbnb who claim they’re working closely with the local government to comply with COVID-19 guidance but tell CBS13 they’re leaving enforcement up to local officials.

The ordinance is a complaint-based system. Truckee does have a code enforcement officer whose job it is to investigate the complaints and enforce fines or pull permits as needed.

More from CBS Sacramento: