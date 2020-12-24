LODI (CBS13) – An arrest has been made in a double homicide investigation near Lodi after two people were found dead inside a home last week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Christopher Lee Holland, 53, of Lodi, is facing two counts of murder in the killings of James and Mary Reiswig, the sheriff’s office announced.

Court records show Holland is a convicted felon. Investigators say he was out on parole when he was arrested. They believe the suspect knew the victims. Court records also show the victims’ son sued Holland for harassment in 2018.

“Nothing from our preliminary investigation shows that there was any kind of forced entry because there was some sort of connection, we can at least say the victims and the suspect knew each other,” said Deputy Alan Sanchez.

The couple in their 70’s were both found dead by their granddaughter in their home along W. Kingdon Road on Thursday.

“I’m still in shock but I’m glad it was that quick,” explained neighbor and friend Ted Lehr. “I feel sorry for Jim’s family and the granddaughter that walked in and saw it,” he said.

The quick arrest in the double murder case is giving some neighbors a small piece of comfort.

“The whole neighborhood has been in awe, have their loaded guns, everyone is watching the neighborhood, so I’m glad they caught the right person,” Lehr explained.

Investigators say a gun was used in the murders. After several tips, deputies arrested Holland, a convicted felon, around noon the same day the bodies were found. Holland was arrested at a park less than 10 miles away from the crime scene.

“Sometimes I stay up at night thinking about them and to find them in that state that they were in, I feel so bad for them because they are going to remember that for the rest of their lives. They are never going to be the same,” said neighbor Frank Vera.

Vera said the couple were nice neighbors who would give you the shirt off their back to help someone in need. He explained when his family had a house fire years ago, the couple helped them get back on their feet.

Deputies are still searching for a motive. Vera, along with others in his neighborhood, say they are thankful the person allegedly responsible for the Reiswig’s deaths is behind bars.

“Thank God he is not around to hurt anyone else,” he said. “They didn’t deserve that, like I said before they are real good people.”

Holland appeared in court Wednesday and was charged with two counts of murder, robbery and weapon charges. He is being held without bail. Investigators are following up on several leads but believe Holland acted alone.

Neighbors said the retired grandparents had lived in the house for four decades.

