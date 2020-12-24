YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Yolo County reported its first coronavirus-related death of a child Thursday.
Officials confirmed that a Yolo County juvenile between the age of 0 and 17 died from COVID-19. No other information was released about the case. It’s unclear if the child had any other underlying conditions.
As of Thursday, the county has reported 7,501 virus cases and 110 deaths. To date, nearly 850 residents 17 and under have tested positive.
This comes as California reached a grim milestone of more than 2 million coronavirus cases. Much of the state, including Yolo County, remains under a stay-at-home order which restricts indoor operations as hospitalizations surge. Based on current trends, the California Department of Public Health will likely extend the stay-at-home order for many regions.
The Greater Sacramento Region, which includes Yolo County, reported 15.3% ICU capacity on Thursday while the San Joaquin Valley Region and Southern California remained at 0% capacity.
More from CBS Sacramento: