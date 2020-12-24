Restaurants Getting Creative With To-Go Holiday Meals To Survive During Virus RestrictionsRestaurants are hanging on for the holidays as pandemic restrictions are forcing local business owners to get creative to stay afloat.

'We've Been Praying For This Day': Conjoined Twins Separated In Marathon Surgery Discharged Just In Time For ChristmasNearly two months after their marathon separation surgery at the UC Davis Children’s Hospital, two formerly conjoined twins will get to spend their first Christmas at home.

Yolo County: Report Of Child Dying From COVID-19 Was An ErrorYolo County officials say the report that a child had died from COVID-19 was an error on their dashboard.

Where Is Santa Now? Track His Christmas Trip With NORADSanta and his reindeer are well on their way across the globe, delivering presents to boys and girls.