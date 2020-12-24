YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Yolo County officials say the report that a child had died from COVID-19 was an error on their dashboard.
According to public information officer Jenny Tan, the Yolo County COVID-19 dashboard was incorrectly updated Thursday with two new deaths, one in the 0-17 age range and one in the 55-64 age range.
Tan said during contract tracing the field for “deceased” was inadvertently marked in a software application, resulting in the incorrectly reported death. A person in the 0-17 age group tested positive Thursday but did not die, the county confirmed.
The dashboard has been updated to reflect one death in the 55-64 age group. The county is now implementing extra points of verification in its death reporting process to avoid future errors.
“Yolo County apologizes for this error and any fear it may have caused,” Tan said in a statement.
More from CBS Sacramento: