By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Davis News

DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities say a DUI suspect who stopped in the middle of a foggy Interstate 80 somehow avoided being hit early Christmas Eve morning near Davis.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 5 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a car that was stopped in the middle lane of I-80 west of Mace Boulevard.

At that time, a Dense Fog Advisory was in effect in the area – with visibility down to less than a 1/4 of a mile in some places.

Passing drivers reported having to swerve around the stoped car.

Somehow, officers got to the scene in time before a crash happened.

The driver was asleep at the wheel with the engine still running, officers say. As officers also discovered, the driver was allegedly over twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.

The name of the driver, who was arrested after the incident, has not been released.

