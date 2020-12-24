  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers have impounded a young woman’s car after she was allegedly speeding on Interstate 80 – all while driving on a suspended license.

The ticket the woman was given. (Credit: CHP Woodland)

California Highway Patrol says, Wednesday night, a LIDAR clocked a driver going 125 mph in a 65 mph zone along eastbound I-80 near Reed Avenue.

The driver was soon pulled over by officers they discovered that a 20-year-old woman was behind the wheel.

Officers quickly found out that the young woman already had her license suspended three times for DUI.

The woman’s car has since been impounded and the woman is facing at least three new charges. Her name has not been released.

