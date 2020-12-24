Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers have impounded a young woman’s car after she was allegedly speeding on Interstate 80 – all while driving on a suspended license.
California Highway Patrol says, Wednesday night, a LIDAR clocked a driver going 125 mph in a 65 mph zone along eastbound I-80 near Reed Avenue.
The driver was soon pulled over by officers they discovered that a 20-year-old woman was behind the wheel.
Officers quickly found out that the young woman already had her license suspended three times for DUI.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Stimulus Check Update: Republicans Knock Down Democratic Effort To Pass $2,000 Relief Payments
- Stockton Teacher Accused Of Being Accessory In September Killing Of Katrina Allen In Oakdale
- Truckee Asking Vacation Rentals To Cancel Reservations During Stay-At-Home Order
The woman’s car has since been impounded and the woman is facing at least three new charges. Her name has not been released.