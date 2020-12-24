Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — One person suffered burns after an RV fire in Modesto on Wednesday, authorities say.
Modesto Fire says their crews responded to the intersection of E and 15th streets around 3:45 p.m. and found an RV engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but not before a person suffered moderate burn injuries in the fire. That person was rushed to the hospital, officials say.
Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation by the Stanislaus County FIU.