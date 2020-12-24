SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Restaurants are hanging on for the holidays as pandemic restrictions are forcing local business owners to get creative to stay afloat.

At Hawks Public House Thursday, a busy kitchen cooked Christmas dinner for an empty dining room.

“With the stay-at-home order doing only to-go food. It’s a challenge,” owner Molly Hawks said.

During the holidays business is usually booming, but this year, everything’s different.

“December is that one month where you stand to make a profit for the year to carry you through the slower months,” Hawks said. “Having to close the restaurants in the month of December has really been crippling. We’ve got super creative.”

That means holiday meals and cocktails to go.

“Everything is prepared for them. All they have to do is throw it in the oven,” manager Scott Reesman said.

Loyal customers like Leanne Yuke decided to get takeout for Christmas Eve this year.

“We’re big steak prime rib eaters,” Yuke said. “We wanted to have a special Christmas dinner and support local and Hawks is one of our favorite places and we want to see them around when this is all over.”

All across Sacramento locals are cheering on their favorite eateries.

“Small businesses are really getting hit hard especially local businesses like this,” Paul Hefner said. “Being able to just do this, just pull up and great your Christmas dinner is perfect.”

The governor is expected to extend the three-week stay-at-home order that started Dec. 9.