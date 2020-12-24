NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person has died after a head-on crash in North Highlands on Christmas Eve, authorities say.
The crash happened a little before 1 p.m. along Roseville Road, just south of Oakhollow Drive.
California Highway Patrol says a sedan was heading northbound on Roseville Road when, for an unknown reason, it went into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a pickup truck.
Officers say one of the passengers died at the scene. Another passenger sustained major injuries, CHP said.
The driver of the sedan also suffered major injuries, officers say; the pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation.
The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released at this point.
Roseville Road reopened around 4 p.m.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated that two people died in the crash. California Highway Patrol now says only one person died, the second passenger sustained major injuries.