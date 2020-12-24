NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people have died after a head-on crash in North Highlands on Christmas Eve, authorities say.
The crash happened a little before 1 p.m. along Roseville Road, just south of Oakhollow Drive.
California Highway Patrol says a sedan was heading northbound on Roseville Road when, for an unknown reason, it went into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a pickup truck.
Officers say the right front passenger and right rear passenger in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the sedan also suffered major injuries, officers say; the pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Stimulus Check Update: Republicans Knock Down Democratic Effort To Pass $2,000 Relief Payments
- Stockton Teacher Accused Of Being Accessory In September Killing Of Katrina Allen In Oakdale
- Truckee Asking Vacation Rentals To Cancel Reservations During Stay-At-Home Order
The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released at this point.