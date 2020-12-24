STOCKTON (CBS13) — A twist in a murder case has a Stockton teacher in big trouble.
Edison High School teacher Nikkole Scruggs, 30, is now facing accessory charges in the case for allegedly helping the Oakdale murder suspect hide and avoid arrest.
Scruggs did not answer her door when CBS13 tried speaking to her. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her at her Oakdale home Wednesday morning. She has since posted bail.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office says Scruggs helped murder suspect Stephen Frederick, 28, by driving him around and allowing him to hide out at her home while they say she knew Frederick was wanted in the September murder of Oakdale woman Katrina Allen.
Allen was dropped off by an unknown person at a hospital in September with gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital.
Deputies eventually arrested Frederick in November.
The Stockton Unified School District would not say what subject Scruggs teaches or how long she’s been an employee. Scruggs is listed online as far back as 2015 as a teacher in the high school’s college prep program.
“You know, I think it’s always concerning, especially in a crime of this type of magnitude where you have a human life that was taken, that someone who is a teacher could be involved in any way, shape, or form,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputy Sergeant Tom Letras said.
If Scruggs is convicted of this accessory charge, she could face up to three years in prison.
The investigation into Allen’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
