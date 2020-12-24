TURLOCK (CBS13) – What started out as a small yet kind gesture by Turlock florist Heidi Sisco for those in Turlock nursing homes has become larger than life.

“I just wanted to continue on with just trying to encourage them because it’s been a long few months,” Sisco said.

Sisco put the word out on social media: For every $20 donation, she’ll donate a poinsettia to someone at a local nursing home. It started at 26 orders a week ago.

“I was like, wow this is a victory. We have some many poinsettia grams we’ll be able to share,” Sisco said.

Then something happened that Sisco never expected. Country music star Kacey Musgraves and actor Dan Levy shared her poinsettia post. Her kindness went viral.

Y’ALL. 😭 for $20 you can anonymously send an elderly person a poinsettia for Christmas. This woman will deliver them for you. I just did some. https://t.co/hWFFr1NEmt pic.twitter.com/TwqixCUryR — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 22, 2020

“I hopped on my email and I just saw a flood of orders just coming in. It was like 10 a minute,” Sisco said.

She got such a large amount of orders that she had to cap the orders at 500 because she didn’t know where’d she find that many poinsettias. So, she loaded up a rented U-Haul and made good on her challenge.

She wrapped up taking those poinsettias to different locations on Wednesday.

“I was just crying in between drop-offs,” Sisco said.

She donated 275 of those poinsettias with personal notes to the Covenant Living Of Turlock.

“Just the outpouring of love and gratitude was just miraculous,” Adele Rosas, the Resident Life Director at Covenant Living Of Turlock, said. “It was a Christmas miracle.”

It brought tears of joy that were needed during these trying times.

“When I started delivering them, I had residents in tears,” Rosas said. “They couldn’t understand why someone was doing this and it just made a huge impact for them for their Christmas.”

The holidays always seem to bring the best out of people. Sisco hopes that spirit can carry on for everyone even after Christmas is over.

“I know that we can all do it. And I think that we all just need to be reminded that there is love and there is hope in this world. And that we are caring for each other,” Sisco said.

Sisco hopes to do this kind of donation for other holidays. She’s in talks with that Turlock nursing home to do something special for Valentine’s Day.

