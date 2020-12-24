  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:31 PMB Positive
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Yolo County News

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies caught a suspected thief reportedly driving a stolen vehicle in Yolo County Wednesday.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Timothy Beitel, 38, also had two warrants out for his arrest.

Deputies say Beitel stole from a Pilot Travel Center in Dunnigan. They reportedly followed him to the town of Yolo and arrested him.

Officials say the car Beitel was driving was reported stolen out of Arizona. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply