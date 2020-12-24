Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies caught a suspected thief reportedly driving a stolen vehicle in Yolo County Wednesday.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Timothy Beitel, 38, also had two warrants out for his arrest.
Deputies say Beitel stole from a Pilot Travel Center in Dunnigan. They reportedly followed him to the town of Yolo and arrested him.
Officials say the car Beitel was driving was reported stolen out of Arizona. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail.
