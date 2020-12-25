NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people died Christmas morning after being ejected from their SUV during a rollover crash in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at around 6 a.m. along Business 80, just north of Fulton Avenue, according to the CHP’s North Sacramento office.
The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Abigail Prado, of Rio Linda. The driver, a man, has not yet been identified.
Authorities said the two were traveling west on Business 80 when they went off the roadway and rolled into the shoulder causing both to be ejected from the SUV.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation but drugs and alcohol are suspected to be factors, the CHP said.