2 Killed After Ejection From SUV In Rollover Crash In Sacramento, CHP SaysTwo people died Christmas morning after being ejected from their SUV during a rollover crash in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.

'We've Been Praying For This Day': Conjoined Twins Separated In Marathon Surgery Discharged Just In Time For ChristmasNearly two months after their marathon separation surgery at the UC Davis Children’s Hospital, two formerly conjoined twins will get to spend their first Christmas at home.

St. Mary's Holds Drive-In Christmas Eve ServiceThe songs sound the same but Christmas Eve Mass has a whole new look this year.

Finding Holiday Cheer In A Pandemic: ‘It’s An Accomplishment To Get To The End Of The Year’It's a Christmas unlike any other this year with holiday traditions scrapped or scaled back, COVID-19 cases surging and businesses shut down.