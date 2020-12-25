TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Winter is in full swing as heavy snow in the Sierra, which is expected to fall through Saturday afternoon, has prompted chain controls and road closures on Christmas Day.
Friday evening, the National Weather Service Sacramento said snow levels in the northern Sierra are at around 6,000 feet.
Portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 are snow-covered and slippery, with reduced visibility, travel delays, and chain controls going into effect.
Below are the current chain controls in effect:
Interstate 80
- Eastbound from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange
- Westbound from Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale
Highway 50
- Between Twin Bridges and Meyers
You can check current conditions on the Caltrans website.
Caltrans said peak snowfall is expected in the overnight hours into Saturday morning.
Additionally, Caltrans said on Friday that the weather conditions resulted in multiple spinouts and a closure of Highway 267 in the North Lake Tahoe area near Northstar Ski Resort shortly after 6:15 p.m.