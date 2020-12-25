SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) – A white Christmas in the Sierra meant a winter wonderland of fun for skiers and snowboarders, but also a highway headache for drivers.

“Just wow – thank God we made it,” Ninfa Newvall, of Oakland, said.

She was happy to be off the highway and headed home for the night.

“It was snow plus rain – the combination,” Newvall said.

The winter weather posed problems on I-80, making for a highway hazard and cars pulled off to the side to put on or remove their chains required on the freeway.

Traffic was backed up for miles with low visibility and slow-moving cars. Some drivers spent the time wondering when the end was in sight.

“We’ve been driving for like three hours,” said Carrie Stephens, from Salt Lake City. “But we’re safe and the skiing was fun so it was worth it.”

It wasn’t only hard to see on the freeway, but it was on the slopes, too.

“The visibility was a little bit low,” Danny Briskin, who drove in from San Francisco to ski. “Which added to the experience and made it a little more challenging.”

The Briskin family skiing and snowboarding to celebrate their white Christmas. They hoped for a sense of normalcy by enjoying the outdoors.

“With the shutdown and the pandemic and all that,” said Jonah Briskin. “It was a great activity to spend together as a family.”

The Briskins hope this could be a new family tradition.

Others, like Opkardeep Tut, were just ready to end their night on a sweet note.

“Go home and have hot chocolate, maybe,” said Tut.

The snowstorm is expected to continue through Saturday.