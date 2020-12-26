Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento was not entirely empty on Christmas Day as photos show a coyote was wandering around the park.
Downtown Sacramento is seeing less foot traffic since the pandemic enforced shutdowns and restrictions.
Now, coyotes and other animals have gotten more courageous in the area. The animal was spotted shortly after 4 p.m. strolling through the grass in Capitol Park.
If you’re heading to the capitol and happen to run into this guy, call animal control and don’t approach it.
