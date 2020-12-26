Comments
GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – An elderly man arrested in Granite Bay is accused of firing what was found to be a replica BB gun at a person’s home on multiple occasions, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.
George Robertson, 92, allegedly walked around the victim’s home and pointed the replica rifle at the victim and the property on Dec. 20 in the 8000 block of Park Vista Drive, just west of the Folsom Lake-Granite Bay entrance.
Several similar incidents have occurred over the last few months with property damage sustained as a result of Robertson allegedly firing off the BB gun, authorities said.
Robertson faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.
