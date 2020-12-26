Third-String Beathard Throws 3 TDs As 49ers Stun CardinalsThe San Francisco 49ers limped into Saturday's game with no more playoff hopes and a group that included third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, unheralded running back Jeff Wilson and several defensive backups.

'Make The Best Of It': Many Adjust To Different Kind Of Christmas During PandemicFinding some type of joy during this particular Christmas is a must, as the pandemic made the most wonderful time of the year look very different.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16: David Johnson Good Opportunity Against BengalsThe Texans running back has the opportunity for a big day against the Cincinnati defense this week.

Hield Game-Winner Lifts Kings Over Nuggets 124-122 In OT ThrillerBuddy Hield tipped in Harrison Barnes’ miss at the buzzer, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a stunning 124-122 win over the Denver Nuggets in overtime Wednesday night.