WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a truck in West Sacramento on Saturday, authorities said.
The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Harmon Road, the West Sacramento Police Department said. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The circumstances regarding the crash remain under investigation and police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
Investigators said the driver of the truck remained on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.
A road closure will be in effect in the area for approximately four hours, police said.
