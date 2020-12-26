NEWMAN (CBS13) – A vigil was held Saturday for a Stanislaus County police officer killed while working on Christmas day two years ago.
About fifty people, many of them law enforcement, gathered in Newman to remember Police Corporal Ronil Singh.
Singh, an immigrant from Fiji, had been an officer for 7 years when he was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant he had pulled over on suspicion of a DUI just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2018.
In early November, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, the man accused of fatally shooting Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh during the traffic stop, pleaded guilty to killing Singh.
Following the shooting, several of Mendoza’s family and acquaintances were later indicted on federal charges of attempting to help Mendoza try to escape.
More from CBS Sacramento: