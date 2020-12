Trump Signs COVID-19 Economic Relief PackageThe White House said Sunday night that President Trump signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid and $1.4 trillion in government spending, averting a government shutdown and providing support for millions of Americans.

DOD To Send Medical Assistance Team To Two San Joaquin County Hospitals On TuesdayAs ICU capacities remain depleted, the U.S. Department of Defense is sending another round of medical personnel to two San Joaquin County hospitals three weeks after the region enforced the new stay-home-home due to the pandemic.

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Northern CaliforniaA magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Unemployment Benefits Expire And Government Set To Shut Down As Trump Refuses To Sign BillJobless benefits for millions of Americans lapsed on Sunday and the government is set to shut down Monday at 11:59 p.m. as the fate of the COVID-19 economic relief package remained unclear. President Trump has yet to sign that bill and the accompanying $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund the government that Congress passed on December 21 after weeks of negotiations that included members of Mr. Trump's own administration.