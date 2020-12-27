SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a woman accused of firing several gunshots at her boyfriend, striking his car multiple times, as he attempted to leave her residence in Amador County, the Sutter Creek Police Department said on Sunday.
Sutter Creek police said dispatchers received reports of the shooting at around 10 p.m. on Saturday from the area of Old Route 49 and Bryson Drive.
Investigators said the woman chased the man outside and fired off the shots. The man was uninjured in the shooting and police said they located the woman in a field across the street.
Authorities were able to eventually convince the woman to surrender and took her into custody without incident. The identities of both parties were not released.
A search warrant was obtained and the suspected firearm was recovered, police said.
