PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after a head-on crash involving two vehicles south of Lincoln late Monday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Athens Avenue and N. Foothills Boulevard.

We are currently investigating a two vehicle traffic collision, involving one fatality, at the intersection of Athens Ave. at Foothills. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HZnnlVGQ3Q — CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) December 28, 2020

According to California Highway Patrol, an SUV was leaving the dump in the area when it apparently drifted into the oncoming lane. The SUV was then struck head-on by a utility truck hauling a trailer.

Officers say the driver of the SUV has died. Investigators are looking into whether the driver had some sort of medical emergency that caused the accident.

The driver of the utility truck suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

No other information about the crash has been released at this point.

More information to come.