SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials have launched an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, inmate Braydon Lesseos was found unresponsive in his cell with multiple stab wounds on Christmas day. Lesseos’ cellmate, 26-year-old Jordan Greendahl was removed from the cell as medical staff tried to save Lesseos. He was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m., officials said.
Inmate Greendahl has been identified as the suspect in the homicide, officials said. He was serving an eight-year sentence for arson and vehicle theft. CDCR officials found an “inmate-manufactured weapon” at the crime scene.
Lesseos was transferred from Yolo County in August of 2018. He was serving an 11-year sentence for assault with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
California State Prison, Sacramento houses more than 2,200 inmates.
