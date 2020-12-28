  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:California State Prison Sacramento, Inmate Death

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials have launched an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Inmate Jordan Greendahl (credit: CDCR)

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, inmate Braydon Lesseos was found unresponsive in his cell with multiple stab wounds on Christmas day. Lesseos’ cellmate, 26-year-old Jordan Greendahl was removed from the cell as medical staff tried to save Lesseos. He was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m., officials said.

Inmate Greendahl has been identified as the suspect in the homicide, officials said. He was serving an eight-year sentence for arson and vehicle theft. CDCR officials found an “inmate-manufactured weapon” at the crime scene.

Lesseos was transferred from Yolo County in August of 2018. He was serving an 11-year sentence for assault with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

California State Prison, Sacramento houses more than 2,200 inmates.

