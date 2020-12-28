SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens started giving vaccines at long-term care facilities in California Monday.
CVS Health partnered with more than 15,000 facilities to vaccinate almost 700,000 patients. The federal partnership provides free Pfizer vaccines to residents and staff in long-term facilities.
The distribution is expected to take three to four weeks. CVS and Walgreens pharmacy staff, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses, will go directly to care facilities to administer the vaccine.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined the next phase of vaccine distribution, which could be finalized this week.
Newsom said Californians 75 and older will be the top priority as the vaccine is distributed. The state is then focusing on workers in education, including teachers and child care workers, those in emergency services, and food and agriculture workers, including farmworkers, grocer store workers, and those who work in the logistics around food.
More from CBS Sacramento: