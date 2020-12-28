Kings Split Back-To-Back With Suns In Sunday Loss 116-110The Sacramento Kings on Sunday dropped the second game of a weekend back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns, losing 116-100 and moving to 2-1 on the season.

Downtown Commons Nearly Empty As Sacramento Kings Play Home OpenerOn a night when you'd normally find crowds of people packed downtown celebrating a Sacramento Kings home opener and win, only a few fans and silence could be seen.

Kings Improve To 2-0 After Holding Off Suns 106-103It was a close one in Sacramento as De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and seven assists, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield combined for five free throws in the final two minutes and the Kings held off the Phoenix Suns 106-103 on Saturday night.

Dolphins Drop Raiders 26-25 With Last-Second FGThe Raiders chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown with Josh Jacobs going down on purpose at the 1-yard line and Derek Carr taking a knee to set up Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.