MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the person who was killed in a triple shooting in Modesto over the weekend was a 14-year-old girl.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Oak Street.
Modesto police say officers found that a car had been struck by gunfire. A total of four people – an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl – were inside the car.
Officers say the 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The 18 and 16-year-olds were also shot but were rushed to the hospital and are recovering.
The 11-year-old was not hurt in the shooting, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. No suspect information has been released.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- DOD To Send Medical Assistance Team To Two San Joaquin County Hospitals
- ‘Everything Is Just A Little Bit Harder’: Sacramento Firefighter Talks Road To Recovery From COVID
- Virtual New Year’s Eve: How To Watch Streaming Celebrations Across The Country
The name of the girl killed is not being released at this point in the investigation, police say.
Modesto City Schools confirmed the 12-year-old victim was a freshman at Modesto High School. The district is offering counseling and grief support to the victim’s family as well as students and staff.
I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web………..
I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web………..Visit Here