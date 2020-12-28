MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for witnesses after four teenagers were gunned down in a Modesto neighborhood just hours after Christmas Day.

A 14-year-old girl is dead and two others were injured. Police said the gunman is still on the loose.

Police said the group of teens was driving down Martin Luther King Boulevard early Saturday morning when they were attacked. They don’t know who did it and they’re trying to figure out if the kids were targeted.

Modesto police say officers found that a car had been struck by gunfire. A total of four people – an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl – were inside the car.

The 18 and 16-year-olds were also shot but were rushed to the hospital and are recovering. The 11-year-old was not hurt in the shooting, police say.

Family and friends have started a memorial near the scene of the shooting. There are flowers, candles and stuffed animals placed in honor of the 14-year-old who lost her life and the other victims still recovering.

“I just don’t know why they would do that to somebody,” said Lilliana Nunez.

Nunez said she went to school at Modesto High with the 14-year-old who was killed.

“We just don’t know what to think right now. It’s a lot going through our heads. A lot of questions why,” Melissa Ambriz, who knows the victim, said.

Neighbor Carmen Maldonado said the gunfire was relentless. Mother to mother, she said she’s praying for the family of the teenage girl killed.

“We’re all in pain. All of us are in pain. It affects all of us and we are all hurting,” Maldonado said.

Police said they do not have a description of the suspect or the car they were in. Detectives are searching the area for surveillance photos.

“We’re hoping there’s witnesses who come forward and provide information to help figure this all out,” said Sharon Bear, a spokesperson for Modesto Police.

Police have not yet identified the victim in this shooting. Modesto High School officials said they would be providing grief counseling for students and that the family is asking for privacy at this time.

