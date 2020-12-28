MARYSVILLE (CBS13) –— A medical support team from the California National Guard is aiding the only hospital that serves Yuba and Sutter counties.

Heidi Ettl waited nearly two hours in her car outside Rideout Memorial Hospital for her son who was in the Emergency Room needing medical help not related to COVID-19. She says the area’s current crisis is putting a strain on the help needed.

“People are sick and those people in the health care are sick too, so they do need help,” she said.

On Monday, Yuba and Sutter counties saw 52 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths with 80 people currently hospitalized. CBS13 is learning a Regional Medical Support Team from the California National Guard is now assisting the hospital.

Soon, more resources will be deployed in Lodi and Stockton as the health care system across the nation continues to be stretched thin.

“We are working to bring folks in whether they are Department of Defense or through our Health Corps,” said Brian Ferguson, Deputy Director of Crisis Communication and Public Affairs, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Just less than a month ago, Rideout Memorial was already at its tipping point. Now, with warnings about a surge within a surge due to the holidays, Sharlene Allgood-Pfiester hopes the added resources give nurses and doctors the help they need.

“I mean, they are human beings too. They should be able to go home and be safe with their families but instead, they are risking their lives to save everybody else,” she said.

