TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A person has been found dead inside a Ponderosa Hills home that caught fire Sunday night, authorities say.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says, around 7 p.m., dispatchers got a report of a house fire along Canyonview Drive.
Firefighters put out the flames, but deputies say a person was soon found dead inside the home.
Detectives were called to the scene and are now investigating. The name of the victim has not been released at this point and an exact cause of death has also not yet been identified.
Exactly what started the fire is also still under investigation.