By CBS13 Staff
Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A fire at an old warehouse in Stockton prompted a three-alarm response from firefighters early Monday morning.

The fire happened at an abandoned warehouse along Miner Avenue. Responding firefighters called for three-alarms.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

No injuries have been reported.

