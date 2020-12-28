Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A fire at an old warehouse in Stockton prompted a three-alarm response from firefighters early Monday morning.
The fire happened at an abandoned warehouse along Miner Avenue. Responding firefighters called for three-alarms.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
No injuries have been reported.