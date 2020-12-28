Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) — Two teens were arrested Monday for reportedly attacking two people and stealing their dog in Natomas, police confirmed.
According to Sacramento Police, two teenagers were walking their dog around 10:15 a.m. near Cottonwood Park. While on their walk, police say two other teenagers assaulted the owners and stole their dog, running from the area.
Police identified the suspects and located the teens later Monday. Both were arrested and booked at Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery.
Officials say the dog was returned to its owners.
Due to their age, the names of the teenage suspects were not released.
