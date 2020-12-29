MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) – A suspected home burglar was arrested Christmas Eve in Meadow Vista after opening the front door for a deputy responding to the scene, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.
Kenneth King, 38, was found to be a convicted felon and faces charges of burglary, trespassing and being a felon in possession of ammunition, authorities said.
A deputy arrived at the home along Livingston Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. and discovered an open window with damaged blinds, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy knocked and was met at the door by King, who was detained before the deputy conducted a search of the home. The ammunition was found in a room where other property belonging to the suspect was discovered, authorities said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowners said he did not know who King was and no one was allowed to be inside of the home.
