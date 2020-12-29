Comments
GALT (CBS13) — A Galt man says he woke up the day after Christmas to find his horse stolen.
Martin Loza says he fed his horse on Friday night and went to bed. When he woke up, his horse Maxamillion was nowhere to be found.
As he searched for the horse, Loza found two wires in his fence line had been cut and he knew then someone had stolen his black beauty.
The man says he spoke with some neighbors during his search and some had seen an unfamiliar truck with a red horse trailer roaming the area.
Loza has filed a police report and hopes Maxamillion is returned home safely and soon.
More from CBS Sacramento: