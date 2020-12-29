FOLSOM (CBS13) – It’s a whirlwind of emotion for Tom Ward and Sheri George coming back to see their home on Randall Drive that went up in flames on Thanksgiving.

The couple had no clue flames were roaring just as they started cutting their turkey – and then something happened.

“We heard a knock on the front door and Sheri went to the front door and a gentleman was passing by,” Ward said.

“I just kind of barged in the house and said, ‘Hey, I think your house is on fire. You might want to get out,’ ” Dominick Holmes, a good Samaritan,” said.

The couple walked outside of their home and then saw the flames on their roof.

“It was all a blur. I can remember I was just running through the home telling everyone to get out, call 9-1-1,” George said.

After the fire was put out and the family looked for anything salvageable, George and Ward wanted to thank Holmes, who they had never met before that fateful night. But, he was gone.

So, through the power of social media, they were able to find Holmes.

“Contacted the guy that knew the guy,” Ward said.

“A buddy of mine who called me and was like, ‘Hey I think the people that had the house fire are looking for you. Can I give them your information?’ I was like sure,” Holmes said.

The couple would later learn the name of the man they called their guardian angel, also finding out he was from Tennessee.

Holmes said he was stationed at Beale Air Force Base at the time and is now back in the Volunteer State.

“Just a stranger, kind of, coming by and blessing us with getting us out,” Ward said.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Holmes said. “I’m glad no one got hurt.”

It’s a time where this couple is finding a blessing when all seemed lost.

“If it were me in that situation, I’d want someone to do that for me,” Holmes said.

“We love you and are blessed to have you come by and be our saving grace,” Ward said.

The couple and Tom’s son are now in a rented home after staying in a hotel after the fire.