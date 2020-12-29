MANTECA (CBS13) — Detectives are still searching for the missing vehicle that belonged to Manteca woman Chenin Carlson.

Last week, two fishermen found Carlson’s body in a canal in Tracy off Chrisman Road.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Alan Sanchez told CBS13 on Tuesday that detectives are still looking for Carlson’s vehicle, which would further their investigation.

The vehicle is a grey 2008 Honda Pilot with the California license plate 7FIE245. Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where it might be is urged to call detectives at (209) 468-4400.

Carlson’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

So far, there have not been any arrests and investigators have not released any suspect information. The sheriff’s office does suspect foul play.

Friends said Carlson is the mother of two young children. She never showed up to her new job at Amazon in Tracy last week, prompting the missing person report.

The Sheriff’s Office says they came to the Carlson family home last week with a search warrant, questioned those who were home and left.

