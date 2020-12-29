  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect has died after a police shooting in Modesto late Tuesday morning.

Modesto police say, around 11:40 a.m., officers had responded to the area near Woodland and Rosemore avenues to do a security check. Officers say a person with a firearm was reported in the area.

Officers soon found the person in the area. An officer-involved shooting then happened, police say.

The suspect was hurt in the shooting and has been taken to the hospital, police say. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries at the hospital.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, police say.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Updates to follow.

