MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Modesto late Tuesday morning.

Modesto police say, around 11:40 a.m., officers had responded to the area near Woodland and Rosemore avenues to do a security check. Officers say a person with a firearm was reported in the area.

Officers soon found the person in the area. An officer-involved shooting then happened, police say.

The suspect was hurt in the shooting and has been taken to the hospital, police say. The person’s condition was unknown.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Updates to follow.

