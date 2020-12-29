Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Police Department said detectives are investigating a series of explosive-type sounds that have occurred around the city over the last several weeks.
The incidents have occurred predominantly in the southeastern part of the city – mainly south of Bond Road and east of Highway 99, police said.
Elk Grove police also said the sounds have been reported as going off during the evening hours.
The department said it is working with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in this investigation.
Anyone who may have information that could lead to the identification of the cause of the sounds or persons responsible is urged to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.
More from CBS Sacramento: