SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is opening a warming shelter for homeless residents Tuesday night as temperatures are forecasted to drop below 33 degrees.

The shelter will open from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria on I Street. Unsheltered residents can spend the night indoors and will also be provided with snacks and warm beverages, according to a release from the city. Masks and social distancing are required in the warming shelter.

For now, the warming shelter is only expected to be open Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to increase starting Wednesday, with lows in the 40s.

The city says it will expand its hotel voucher program by spending $35,000 of remaining CARES Act stimulus funds to reserve up to 50 rooms per night through the end of December, giving priority to families and those who are most vulnerable to the elements.

It will also use its 62 camper trailers being used as COVID-19 medical isolation units at Cal Expo as a cold-weather option for women and children. This option will be available once the trailers are no longer needed for COVID-19 isolation.

