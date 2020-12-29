LATHROP (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested a man suspected in a string of armed robberies across the San Joaquin Valley.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve linked at least nine armed robberies that happened in Stockton, Manteca, Lathrop, French Camp, Tracy, and Turlock to one suspect – 27-year-old Deandre Philips.

Victims reported a similar series of events in the robberies: a man with a black duffle bag came in and pulled out a large .357 Magnum revolver.

The suspect would then hold the clerks and gunpoint and take cash, bottles of alcohol and cigars.

Exactly how Philips was linked to the crimes was not detailed, but a search warrant was done at his Lathrop home on Monday. Evidence discovered in his bedroom again linked him to the robberies, detectives say, and large amounts of cash, ammunition, weapons and clothing matching that of the person caught on surveillance cameras in some of the robberies was also found.

Further, when Phillips was arrested in Lathrop, detectives say he was found with the same style of revolver as used in the robberies.

Phillips has been booked into San Joaquin County and is facing numerous armed robbery charges. Detectives say more charges from other agencies are also imminent.

Detectives are also still searching for any other possible victims. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call (209) 468-4400.