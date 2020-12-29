LODI (CBS13) – The extended regional stay-at-home home order in parts of California is brutal news for business in San Joaquin County.

Some businesses said they can’t stay open with no hope on the horizon.

Angel Ra opened her boutique, Angel Ra, late in 2019, and three months later the shutdown hit. She said San Joaquin County getting slapped with an extended order may be the final straw for the downtown community.

Open signs are turned off at numerous downtown Lodi businesses.

The message over the city reads, “Business strong in 2021,” but some say it may be too late.

“It has been so challenging and scary because I don’t know what’s going to happen day-by-day,” said Ra.

Ra said she’s had support from the small community to stay afloat, so far.

“I have somehow scraped through and I’m still here, and I’m so thankful for that because I see businesses closing down left and right,” she said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

That includes salons and antique shops on the same block as her shop. Ra said her neighbors couldn’t pay the rent. With no end in sight, they closed their doors. From Fresno to Tracy, CBS13 heard from at least 8 salons who said after hearing of the extension, they’re closing up shop for good.

“I’m very worried,” said Sheri Didreckson, owner of Sheri’s Sonshine Nutrition Center in Lodi.

Sonshine Nutrition has been a staple in downtown for almost 35 years. Didreckson has offered grocery delivery as a way to stay in business.

“I honestly think it’s unfair to pick on the smaller businesses. There are so many that are struggling, especially the restaurants. It’s just not fair,” she said.