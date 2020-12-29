Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in Stockton early Tuesday morning.
Stockton police say, a little after midnight, officers responded to the 1000 block of Point Reyes Circle to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead.
His name has not been released at this point.
No suspect information has also been released yet. Exactly what led up to the shooting is also still under investigation.