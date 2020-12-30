AUBURN (CBS13) — A senior home in Auburn had to call in help from the California National Guard after a significant number of staff members couldn’t work due to contracting COVID-19.
The Westview Healthcare Center in Auburn says seven National Guard service members responded over the weekend and are helping staff at the facility.
According to the facility’s website, which was last updated on Monday, there are 17 staff members who are currently unavailable to work due to positive coronavirus tests.
Officials say this incident serves as a reminder of the seriousness of the situation.
“This incident underscores the cunningness of this virus and the service and sacrifices made by those who care for our residents as if they were members of their own family,” said Brent Williams, the Administrator of Westview Healthcare Center, in a statement.
The facility currently has 44 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 115 residents and 59 staff members have tested positive since January.
No….it underscores the level of unfounded paranoia over a common cold virus that is 99.9% survivable. The staff was “tested” with a test that is notorious for false positives. Coca Cola, fruit, animals, motor oil have all tested positive for covid. How many of the staff have died? None. How many of the staff tested positive that were asymptomatic? Probably most of them.
“A study of almost 10 million people in Wuhan, China, found that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 did not occur at all, thus undermining the need for lockdowns, which are built on the premise of the virus being unwittingly spread by infectious, asymptomatic people.”
There is tons of data, doctors and scientists worldwide that has totally debunked the entire pandemic hoax, but the information is being censored by mainstream media sources because it does not fit their dystopian narrative. If masks worked, which have been worn for nine months, then why is covid supposedly rising? If there is a new mutation, then why is a baccine being pushed that the shot cant effect? No one is asking rational questions. You are being lied to. This is not about a virus, this is about chinese communist control by domestic enemies in our land. You are being lied to in order to destroy the economy and people so china can rise into our land and take our resources. Newsom is part of it. Think 1 billion to china for masks that nobody saw? Wake up.
Spot on. Its a hoax. It is so obvious. Yes, we are being lied to.