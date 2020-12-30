California National Guard Called In To Help At Auburn Senior Home After Part Of Staff Test Positive For COVID-19A senior home in Auburn had to call in help from the California National Guard after a significant number of staff members couldn’t work due to contracting COVID-19.

Pair Suspected Of Stealing Gallons Of Diesel From Tractor-Trailers In RocklinA pair have been arrested on suspicion of stealing diesel fuel from a trucking company’s vehicles in Rocklin on the morning after Christmas.

New California Laws Address Coronavirus, Fires, Law EnforcementLawmakers tried to limit the number of bills they considered, but still ran out of time on the final night, partly because quarantined Republican senators had to vote remotely. Yet they still managed to pass hundreds of bills

Stimulus Check Update: 'Lapse In Payments Going To Force People Deeper Into Debt,' Says Business ProfDelays in signing and implementing the second stimulus could cause a lapse in unemployment benefits at a time when people can't afford it.