SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A former volunteer of the Folsom High School girls’ basketball program was arrested on 12 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday.
David Phillips Gallegos, 59, was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $2.5 million. All charges involve victims under the age of 14 and four of the charges involve the alleged use of force, violence, or duress, authorities said.
Gallegos worked as a volunteer and independent contractor for the girls’ basketball program until 2018, according to the sheriff’s office. He also ran a private basketball clinic, in addition to doing other volunteer work for the San Juan Unified School District.
Investigators encourage anyone with information on Gallegos to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.